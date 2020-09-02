NBU Assets Up 13% To UAH 1.2 Trillion In H1

In the first half of 2020, the assets of the National Bank of Ukraine rose by 13% to UAH 1.2 trillion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 31, an intermediate shortened consolidated financial reporting of the NBU was signed for the first half of 2020.

A change in the volume of assets was first of all a result of a growth in the international reserves of 12.6% in dollar equivalent in the first half of 2020.

At the same time, the amount of refinancing debt on loans provided to banks rose insignificantly despite the outbreak of Covid-19.

In terms of the NBU's obligations for the first half of 2020, the volumes of carryovers in accounts of state-owned banks and other institutions grew 3.4 times, however, the amount of deposit certificates and banks’ funds decreased by 31% and 35.5% respectively.

The amount of the consolidated profit of the NBU in the first half of 2020 amounted to almost UAH 80 billion against the profit of UAH 6.4 billion for the first half of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, 2020, the NBU sent UAH 42.7 billion to the state budget of Ukraine.

