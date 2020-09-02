subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
02 September 2020, Wednesday, 13:15 11
Economy 2020-09-03T02:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Assets Up 13% To UAH 1.2 Trillion In H1

NBU Assets Up 13% To UAH 1.2 Trillion In H1

Даша Зубкова
National Bank, NBU, international reserves, assets

In the first half of 2020, the assets of the National Bank of Ukraine rose by 13% to UAH 1.2 trillion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 31, an intermediate shortened consolidated financial reporting of the NBU was signed for the first half of 2020.

A change in the volume of assets was first of all a result of a growth in the international reserves of 12.6% in dollar equivalent in the first half of 2020.

At the same time, the amount of refinancing debt on loans provided to banks rose insignificantly despite the outbreak of Covid-19.

In terms of the NBU's obligations for the first half of 2020, the volumes of carryovers in accounts of state-owned banks and other institutions grew 3.4 times, however, the amount of deposit certificates and banks’ funds decreased by 31% and 35.5% respectively.

The amount of the consolidated profit of the NBU in the first half of 2020 amounted to almost UAH 80 billion against the profit of UAH 6.4 billion for the first half of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, 2020, the NBU sent UAH 42.7 billion to the state budget of Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: National Bank NBU international reserves assets

Monetary Base Up 3.1% To UAH 548.906 Billion In Ju...
NBU Council Takes Note Of Proposal Of Board To Bas...
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed A...
NBU's International Reserves Up 1% To USD 28.8 Bil...
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October
News
Rada Bans Sale Of ‘Objects Of Large-Scale Privatization’ Until End Of Quarantine 18:04
Economy Ministry Lowers Grain Harvest Forecast From 70 Million Tons To 68 Million Tons In 2020 18:02
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko 18:00
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October 17:55
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts 17:52
more news
13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30 18:49
NACB Files Complaints To Leadership Of SACPO And OPG Regarding Closure Of Rotterdam+ Case 18:47
Hungary Tightens Restrictions On Entry Of Foreigners From September 18:50
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.25% To 51 13:01
Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine 17:45
more news
13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30 18:49
Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine 17:45
16,000 First-Graders Start Education In Schools Of Donetsk Region 17:48
Servant Of The People Faction Collecting Signatures In Favor Of Expulsion Of MP Leros 17:50
UIA Cancels Flights To 6 Cities And Reduces Frequency Of Flights On 6 Routes Due To Cabinet’s Ban On Foreigners Entry 17:52
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok