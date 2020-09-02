Employers Not Allowed To Refuse Self-Isolation Of Employees After Their Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Person – Stepanov

Employers Not Allowed To Refuse Self-Isolation Of Employees After Their Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Pers

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that employers do not have the right to refuse self-isolation of his/her employees, who had a contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Stepanov noted that family doctors have to prescribe a sick leave to their patients in view of the self-isolation as a result of a contact with coronavirus-infected people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry intends to permit exposed people to finish their self-isolation on the seventh-ninth day in case a polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) show negative.

On September 1, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,495 over August 31 to 125,798, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over August 31 to 2,656; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 6.25%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 2, there were 125,798 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,656 lethal cases; besides, 58,817 people had recovered.

On September 1, a total of 2,495 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,015 people recovered, and 51 people died.

Therefore, on September 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,495 vs 1,015).

As at the morning of September 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 64,325, up 2.3% over September 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,907), the city of Kyiv (13,878), and Chernivtsi region (10,487).

