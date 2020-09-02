State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.2% In August

In August 2020, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by 15.2% or UAH 13.202 billion.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget revenue in August made UAH 100.172 billion (the plan was UAH 86.97 billion).

Respectively, in August, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by UAH 13.202 billion.

The revenue of the general fund of the state budget in August made UAH 85.389 billion (at the target of UAH 71.357 billion); while the revenue of the special fund of the state budget was UAH 14.783 billion (UAH 15.612 billion).

In the first eight months of 2020, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by 97.2%.

The deficit was UAH 19.981 billion.

