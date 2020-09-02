Ukraine Redeems Eurobonds For USD 1.7 Billion

On September 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine redeemed the second series of government domestic loan bonds issued in the course of restructuring in 2015.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount made over USD 2 billion, including USD 1.69 billion in eurobond redemption and USD 0.4 billion in interest payments on eurobonds due 2020-2027.

By the end of the year, the carryover in foreign currency payments on the state debt makes about USD 1.6 billion.

The issue of bonds due 2020 and worth USD 1.78 billion was conducted in 2015-16 at 7.75% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Finance Ministry bought out USD 420 million in eurobonds for the first time in the history of active operation on state debt management.

