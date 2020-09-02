subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Redeems Eurobonds For USD 1.7 Billion
02 September 2020, Wednesday, 13:04 11
Economy 2020-09-03T00:45:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Redeems Eurobonds For USD 1.7 Billion

Ukraine Redeems Eurobonds For USD 1.7 Billion

Даша Зубкова
eurobonds, Ministry of Finance, foreign currency, state debt, government domestic loan bonds, bonds

On September 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine redeemed the second series of government domestic loan bonds issued in the course of restructuring in 2015.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount made over USD 2 billion, including USD 1.69 billion in eurobond redemption and USD 0.4 billion in interest payments on eurobonds due 2020-2027.

By the end of the year, the carryover in foreign currency payments on the state debt makes about USD 1.6 billion.

The issue of bonds due 2020 and worth USD 1.78 billion was conducted in 2015-16 at 7.75% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Finance Ministry bought out USD 420 million in eurobonds for the first time in the history of active operation on state debt management.

Больше новостей о: eurobonds Ministry of Finance foreign currency state debt government domestic loan bonds bonds

Ukraine Will Have To Pay UAH 1.7 Billion On Extern...
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For USD 2 Billion
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4...
NBU's International Reserves Up 1% To USD 28.8 Bil...
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October
News
Rada Bans Sale Of ‘Objects Of Large-Scale Privatization’ Until End Of Quarantine 18:04
Economy Ministry Lowers Grain Harvest Forecast From 70 Million Tons To 68 Million Tons In 2020 18:02
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko 18:00
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October 17:55
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts 17:52
more news
13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30 18:49
NACB Files Complaints To Leadership Of SACPO And OPG Regarding Closure Of Rotterdam+ Case 18:47
Hungary Tightens Restrictions On Entry Of Foreigners From September 18:50
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.25% To 51 13:01
Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine 17:45
more news
13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30 18:49
Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine 17:45
16,000 First-Graders Start Education In Schools Of Donetsk Region 17:48
Servant Of The People Faction Collecting Signatures In Favor Of Expulsion Of MP Leros 17:50
UIA Cancels Flights To 6 Cities And Reduces Frequency Of Flights On 6 Routes Due To Cabinet’s Ban On Foreigners Entry 17:52
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok