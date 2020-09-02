Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.25% To 51

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On September 1, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,495 over August 31 to 125,798, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over August 31 to 2,656; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 6.25%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 2, there were 125,798 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,656 lethal cases; besides, 58,817 people had recovered.

On September 1, a total of 2,495 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,015 people recovered, and 51 people died.

Therefore, on September 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,495 vs 1,015).

As at the morning of September 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 64,325, up 2.3% over September 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,907), the city of Kyiv (13,878), and Chernivtsi region (10,487).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 9,640 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 9,522; Rivne region – 9,396 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,697, Odesa region – 7,697, Ternopil region – 6,395, Kyiv region – 5,842, Volyn region – 5,589, Vinnytsia region – 4,109, Zhytomyr region – 3,442, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,630, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,454 cases.

A total of 1,990 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,657 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,642 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,571 cases – in Sumy region, 1,505 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,320 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 832 cases – in Poltava region, 826 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 424 cases – in Kherson region, and 346 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,088 over August 30 to 123,303, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 30 to 2,605; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 60%.

On August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources