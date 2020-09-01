16,000 First-Graders Start Education In Schools Of Donetsk Region

More than 16,000 first-graders have started their education in schools of Donetsk region.

The press service of the Donetsk Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the new 2020-2021 school year, 16,302 students were enrolled in the first grades in Donetsk region, 781 grades were opened. 9,364 students were enrolled in the 10th grades, 475 grades were opened," the statement reads.

It is noted that in Donetsk region there are 508 institutions of general secondary education, in which 169,800 pupils receive education.

Besides them, there are 559 kindergartens in the region, where 51,300 preschoolers are educated; as well as 39 vocational institutions and 48 higher educational institutions – 9,700 and 39,800 pupils and students study there, respectively.

"Today, after a major overhaul, 5 schools are opening (in Avdiivka, Selidovo, Severske, Nikolske and Zhelanne) and 3 kindergartens in Bakhmut. Another kindergarten was inaugurated in late August in Mariupol. Work at the facility in Kramatorsk continues. I congratulate children, parents and teachers with the beginning of the new school year. Let it be interesting and successful," the chairperson of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, the head of the regional military-civil administration Pavlo Kirilenko wrote on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 4.2 million pupils, including 428,000 first-graders, will start their education in Ukraine from September 1.

