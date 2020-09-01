Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has predicted further extension of the anti-coronavirus quarantine in Ukraine.

Shmyhal made the prediction in an interview with The Page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have now extended the quarantine virtually until the beginning of November. It is obvious that it will probably be extended further. Despite the indicators that we currently have, there will be a rather tense moment involving the next wave of coronavirus in September-October. It is necessary to properly prepare the medical system, doctors, equipment, and hospitals and supply oxygen to the beds. This is one of the elements of the modern treatment protocols. These are important things," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the world is currently living with the coronavirus and waiting for development of a vaccine.

Currently, more than 160 vaccines are in development by various companies and countries, out of which more than 30 are in the final stage of clinical trials.

According to experts, commercial batches of the first vaccines and effective drugs will appear between February and May.

"In Ukraine today, treatment protocols and medicines from Ukrainian manufacturers allow us to prevent severe stages, and our coronavirus mortality rate is falling. If the mortality rate was 3% at the beginning and later 2.5%, then it is 2.2% now. It continues to decrease. This is an indicator of the work of our doctors and an indicator of the effectiveness of the protocols," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until October 31.

On July 22, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

The quarantine was introduced on March 12.

