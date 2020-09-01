Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 176 To 13,546 On August 31, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 213 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 176 To 13,546 On August 31, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 213

On August 31, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 176 over August 30 to 13,546, and the number of deaths rose by five to 213.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram-channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 31, the number of infected women aged 18-86 made 101; besides, there were nine girls aged 2-13; 62 men aged 19-93; and four boys aged 4-16.

Besides, 11 medical workers also got sick.

A total of 34 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 27, Solomianskyi district – 26, and Desnianskyi district – 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 277 over August 29 to 13,370, and the number of deaths rose by six to 208.

On August 31, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,088 over August 30 to 123,303, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 30 to 2,605; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 60%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 1, there were 123,303 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,605 lethal cases; besides, 57,802 people had recovered.

On August 31, a total of 2,088 new coronavirus cases were registered, 688 people recovered, and 48 people died.

Therefore, on August 31, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,088 vs 688).

As at the morning of September 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 62,896, up 2.2% over August 31.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,703), the city of Kyiv (13,546), and Chernivtsi region (10,420).

