  Single Treasury Account Balance Down 11.7% To UAH 45.7 Billion In August
01 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:44
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 11.7% To UAH 45.7 Billion In August

Даша Зубкова
In August 2020, the single treasury account balance decreased by 11.7% from UAH 51.693 billion (as at August 1) to UAH 45.657 billion (as at September 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account in 2020 was UAH 10,517 billion (as at April 1) and the highest one was registered as at July 1 - UAH 75.701 billion.

In 2019, the balance increased from UAH 9.861 billion to UAH 17.547 billion.

The minimum single treasury account in 2019 was UAH 8,196 billion (as at March 1) and the highest one was registered as at September 1 - UAH 61.83 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

