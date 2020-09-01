Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 360 Million In July

In July 2020, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 360 million (in July last year, the deficit made USD 1.0 billion).

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Exports of goods as of the reporting date decreased by 15.9% (in June - by 6.7%), imports of goods continued to decline at a higher rate - 21.6% (in June - 16.9%).

In January-July 2020, the current account surplus amounted to USD 7.0 billion or 8.9% of GDP (in January-July 2019, the deficit was USD 2.9 billion or 3.7% of GDP).

Exports of goods amounted to USD 3.3 billion.

In January-July 2020, exports to the EU countries decreased the most (by USD 2.0 billion or 19.4%), and their share decreased to 33.1% (in January-July 2019 - 38.0%).

Exports to African countries and Russia also decreased - by USD 414 million or 14.3%, and by USD 253 million or 16.5%, respectively.

The share of African countries decreased to 10.1% (in January – July 2019 - 10.9%), and the share of Russia - to 5.2% (in January – July 2019 - 5.8%).

At the same time, exports to Asian countries increased (by USD 1.3 billion or 15.3%), their share in total exports increased to 39.4% (in January-July 2019 - 31.6%).

Imports of goods amounted to USD 4.3 billion.

Energy imports decreased 1.8 times, in June 2020 – 2 times.

Non-energy imports decreased by 15.5% (in June - by 6.9%).

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 88 million (in July 2019, the surplus was USD 1.3 billion).

As of August 1, 2020, the volume of international reserves amounted to USD 28.8 billion, which provides financing for future imports for 4.9 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the current account deficit of the balance of payments decreased to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of GDP).

In general, for 2019, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a surplus of USD 6.0 billion (in 2018 – USD 2.9 billion).

