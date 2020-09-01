Ukraine Must Pay IMF USD 0.4 Billion In September

In September, Ukraine must pay USD 0.4 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This is evidenced by the schedule of payments by Ukraine on obligations to the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on September 11, Ukraine must pay the IMF 295.5 million SDRs (special drawing rights), which at the NBU rate as of September 1 is more than USD 400 million.

This payment will be made for the EFF (extended fund facility) extended funding program.

In general, in 2020, Ukraine must pay the International Monetary Fund about 996.102 million SDRs.

The next payment of about SDR 48 million is scheduled for November 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April 2014, the IMF approved a loan program for Ukraine for USD 17.01 billion, and in early May it provided the first tranche of a stand by loan in the amount of USD 3.19 billion.

On March 11, 2015, the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the allocation of USD 17.5 billion to Ukraine under the 4-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program instead of the stand by program.

The IMF decided to change the previous stand by program to an "extended financing mechanism" due to the longer need for Ukraine's balance of payments.

In October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new stand by program.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources