  Ex-Head Of Energy Commission Vovk Will Be Removed From Wanted List Automatically After Closure Of Rotterdam+ Case - Source
31 August 2020, Monday, 18:53
Politics 2020-08-31T18:55:01+03:00
Ex-Head Of Energy Commission Vovk Will Be Removed From Wanted List Automatically After Closure Of Rotterdam+ Case - Source

Former chairperson of the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission), Dmytro Vovk, will be automatically removed from the wanted list of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) after the closure of the case on the Rotterdam+ formula.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"He (Vovk) will be removed from the wanted list automatically," he said.

According to him, no separate decision is needed for this.

Vovk has been wanted since August 2019.

He was suspected of embezzlement in the Rotterdam+ case.

It is known that Vovk is abroad, it is likely that he lives in France.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has closed criminal proceedings involving the Rotterdam+ formula.

The NACB intends to appeal the closure of the Rotterdam+ case.

Health Ministry Initiating Holding Of Centralized Procurement Of Remdesivir Medication To Cure Covid-19
