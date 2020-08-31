Hungary Tightens Restrictions On Entry Of Foreigners From September

Hungary has tightened restrictions on the entry of foreigners from September 1.

The press service of the administration of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information of the Hungarian police, from 01:00 a.m. (Kyiv time) on September 1, 2020, Hungary introduces additional restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens, aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus," the statement reads.

Passing operations will be carried out at the checkpoints Zahony (from the Ukrainian side Chop (Tysa), Beregshuran (from the Ukrainian side Luzhanka), Tisabech (from the Ukrainian side Vylok).

It is indicated that the growth of passenger and transport traffic and the introduction by the Hungarian and Romanian sides of additional control procedures aimed at preventing the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 provoked by congestion of vehicles at the border.

As of 12:00 p.m. on August 31, 70 cars and 30 minibuses are awaiting registration at the Tysa checkpoint, 120 minibuses at the Luzhanka checkpoint and 200 minibuses at the Diakovo checkpoint.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, from September 1, 2020, citizens of Ukraine who are family members of Hungarian citizens have the right to enter Hungary.

Citizens who have a residence permit in Hungary and their family members who have a temporary residence permit in Hungary also have the right to enter, which gives the right to stay in the country for more than 90 days.

The right of entry is reserved for citizens who are officials of the diplomatic service or arriving in Hungary on an official visit, as well as those who are sports professionals and work in Hungary.

Citizens with documentary proof that they have had COVID-19 in the past 6 months are eligible for a pass.

In other cases, entry to Hungary for Ukrainian citizens is possible only after obtaining permission from the Hungarian police.

In particular, if there are sufficient grounds (lawsuit, employment, treatment, training, funeral), one need to fill out an electronic application.

All Ukrainian citizens who arrive in Hungary must undergo a 14-day quarantine (at their place of residence or in a hospital).

It is possible to free oneself from quarantine based on the results of two negative tests (exclusively in Hungary) for COVID-19 with a difference in issuance of at least 48 hours.

Foreign test results are not applied upon entry.

On the Ukrainian-Hungarian border to enter Hungary, one can only use the checkpoints Tysa, Luzhanka.

Ukrainian citizens who wish to cross the territory of Hungary in transit are not required to obtain an individual permit for transit if a Ukrainian citizen returns to Ukraine, as well as if the person agrees to be tested for COVID-19 and has no signs of suspected infection.

Also, an individual permit is not required if the person meets all the requirements for entry defined by the Schengen Borders Code (biometric passport, visa, health insurance valid in Europe, financial security).

"... (no individual authorization is required, if) the person has a document confirming the right to enter the country of destination (depending on the requirements of a particular country: residence permit, work visa, hotel booking, document on real estate ownership, test results for the virus), as well as, if necessary, documents confirming the possibility of entering other transit countries (Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia)," added in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Business Association announced earlier that the Cabinet of Ministers did not intend to introduce strict restrictive quarantine measures in the case of a second wave of the spread of coronavirus.

