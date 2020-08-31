subscribe to newsletter
  13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30
13,000 Foreigners Allowed Entry To Ukraine, 300 Denied Entry During August 29-30

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, entry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, foreighners

13,000 foreigners were allowed entry to Ukraine and 300 were refused entry during the weekend of August 29-30.

The State Border Guard Service’s spokesperson Andrii Demchenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"6,500 [allowed entry] and 150 denied," he said.

Besides, 8,500 foreigners were allowed entry to Ukraine and 250 were refused entry on August 28.

In total, 21,200 foreigners have been allowed entry to Ukraine and 550 denied entry since the government banned foreigners (excluding certain categories of foreigners) from entering the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has banned foreigners (excluding certain categories of foreigners) from entering Ukraine from 00:00 a.m. on August 28 to 00:00 a.m. on September 28.

