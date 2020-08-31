NACB Files Complaints To Leadership Of SACPO And OPG Regarding Closure Of Rotterdam+ Case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) filed complaints to the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) regarding the closure of criminal proceedings under the Rotterdam+ formula.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the NACB.

One complaint was filed to the acting head of the SACPO, Maksym Hryschuk, the other, to the name of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

A decision will be made based on the results of their consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has closed criminal proceedings under the Rotterdam+ formula.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources