  • Servant Of The People Nominates Comedian Filimonov As Odesa Mayoral Candidate, Kharkiv Regional Administration Head Kucher As Kharkiv Mayoral Candidate
31 August 2020, Monday, 18:44 6
Politics 2020-08-31T18:46:43+03:00
Servant Of The People Nominates Comedian Filimonov As Odesa Mayoral Candidate, Kharkiv Regional Administration Head Kucher As Kharkiv Mayoral Candidate

Даша Зубкова
Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, mayor, Ternopil, local elections, candidate, Servant of the People party, Oleksii Kucher, Servant of the People, nomination, Oleh Filimonov, Serhii Ryzhenko, Viktor Hevko

The Servant of the People political party has decided to nominate comedian Oleh Filimonov as its candidate for mayor of Odesa, the Kharkiv regional state administration’s head Oleksii Kucher as its candidate for mayor of Kharkiv, the Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital’s chief physician Serhii Ryzhenko as its candidate for mayor of Dnipro, and comedian Viktor Hevko as its candidate for mayor of Ternopil.

The relevant decision was made at the party's congress on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party also nominated the following as its mayoral candidates: the Vinnytsia regional administration’s head Serhii Borzov (candidate for mayor of Vinnytsia), the Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University’s Rector Viktor Yevdokymov (Zhytomyr), the Zaporizhia regional administration’s first deputy head Vitalii Tyshechko (Zaporizhia), lawyer Oleksandr Bohachev (Ivano-Frankivsk), the Central mining and processing plant’s Director General Dmytro Shevchyk (Kryvyi Rih), financier and banker Olha Kovaliova-Alokili (Kropyvnytskyi), doctor and Lviv city councilor Taras Klefa (Lviv), entrepreneur Tetiana Dombrovska (Mykolaiv), entrepreneur Serhii Ivaschenko (Poltava), the Rivne regional administration’s head Vitalii Koval (Rivne), Member of Parliament Tetiana Riabukha (Sumy), Sloviansk city councilor Olha Alatunina (Sloviansk), adviser to the Zakarpattia regional administration and Uzhhorod city councilor Viktor Schadii (Uzhhorod), the Kherson State University of Agriculture and Economics’ Rector Yurii Kyrylov (Kherson), the Khmelnytskyi Humanitarian and Pedagogical Academy’s Dean Inna Yaschuk (Khmelnytskyi), entrepreneur Vitalii Ilchenko (Cherkasy), head of the Servant of the People party’s Chernivtsi regional office Vitalii Druhanovskyi (Chernivtsi), and Chernihiv city councilor Yurii Tarasovets (Chernihiv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party decided on July 16 to nominate Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk as its candidate for mayor of Kyiv.

