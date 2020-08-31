Justice Ministry confirms expertise in Sheremet's case, the case referred to court, – political expert

The Justice Ministry’s Commission confirmed the conclusions of the examinations in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, the case was referred to the court. The political expert Volodymyr Fesenko said this on his page in the Facebook.

"Earlier, the defense of the suspects called into question the validity of the conclusions of the independent British expert of the National Agency for the Fight against Crime, Ivan Birch. As competent sources in the Ministry of Justice informed, today the Commission considered the complaint of defense lawyers for the examination, which underlies the Sheremet case and fully upheld the expert's conclusions, confirming their legality and substantiation. But some technical remarks were pointed out, but the essence has not changed", he said.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that the investigation is therefore at the final stage: "It has been submitted to the court and only a jury can put a bullet point", Fesenko said.

He also called on the society to reduce the degree of politicization of this process.

"Now there is a tendency to escalate the situation in the information field, but it is better to transfer the discussion from the emotional to the substantive plane, realizing the full responsibility for this delicate matter. I think that it is the common interest of both law enforcement agencies, the defense, and society as a whole to ensure a fair consideration of this case in court", the expert summed up.

