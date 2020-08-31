Motor Sich Suspends Operation Of Its Factory In Khmelnytskyi Region Over Covid-19 Outbreak Among Employees

Zaporizhia-based Motor Sich company, the largest manufacturer of jet engines and gas-turbine sets in the Commonwealth of Independent States, has suspended operation of a factory in Volochysk district of Khmelnytskyi region over an outbreak of Covid-19 among its employees.

This follows from a statement by the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at August 28, a total of 65 confirmed Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

Besides, in the period of August 23-28, five Covid-19 cases were registered at Netishyn-based Khmelnytska nuclear power plant (Khmelnytskyi region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 31, there were 121,215 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,557 lethal cases; besides, 57,114 people had recovered.

On August 30, a total of 2,141 new coronavirus cases were registered, 380 people recovered, and 30 people died.

Therefore, on August 30, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,141 vs 380).

As at the morning of August 31, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 61,544, up 2.9% over August 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,510), the city of Kyiv (13,370), and Chernivtsi region (10,303).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources