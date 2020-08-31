subscribe to newsletter
31 August 2020, Monday
Financial Experts Expecting Hryvnia To Devaluate By Late 2020

Даша Зубкова
Financial experts are expecting a devaluation of the hryvnia by the end of 2020.

They said in a comment for Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to board chairperson of the Idea bank, Mykhailo Vlasenko, in August, the hryvnia exchange rate was presented in quite a narrow corridor of 27.02-27.60 UAH/USD.

According to him, among the factors facilitating the strengthening of the local currency are active foreign currency sale by agricultural exporters and metallurgical sector enterprises.

He said that in September, experts do not expect any increase in demand for foreign currency and therefore, the hryvnia exchange rate corridor will remain at the current level.

Serhii Nikolaichuk, the head of the macroeconomic researches department of the ICU group, noted that in August, the hryvnia exchange rate was supported by favorable conditions of trade, first of all connected to a sudden hike in prices of iron ore.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier, financial experts expected gradual hryvnia devaluation.

Health Ministry Initiating Holding Of Centralized Procurement Of Remdesivir Medication To Cure Covid-19
