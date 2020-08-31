Health Ministry Initiating Holding Of Centralized Procurement Of Remdesivir Medication To Cure Covid-19

The Health Ministry of Ukraine is initiating conducting of centralized procurement of the Remdesivir anti-viral medication to cure coronavirus-infected people.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Remdesivir is a synthetic anti-viral medication initially developed to fight the Ebola fever.

On August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 31, there were 121,215 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,557 lethal cases; besides, 57,114 people had recovered.

On August 30, a total of 2,141 new coronavirus cases were registered, 380 people recovered, and 30 people died.

Therefore, on August 30, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,141 vs 380).

As at the morning of August 31, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 61,544, up 2.9% over August 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,510), the city of Kyiv (13,370), and Chernivtsi region (10,303).

