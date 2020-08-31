Health Ministry Places Serbia Among Covid-19 Green Zone Countries, Croatia – Among Red Zone Ones

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has placed the Republic of Serbia among the countries of the Covid-19 green zone, and the Republic of Croatia – among those staying in the red zone.

In particular, the red-zone countries are Armenia, the Bahamas, Tanzania, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Iraq, the United States, the Maldives, Moldova, Spain, France, and Israel.

The green-zone countries are Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Belarus, the Comoros, Britain, Ireland, Mexico, the Seychelles, Kenya, Iran, Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Czechia, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus and Tunisia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the council of state of the Republic of Finland has banned entry for berry pickers from Ukraine over the epidemiological situation in Ukraine.

On August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 31, there were 121,215 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,557 lethal cases; besides, 57,114 people had recovered.

On August 30, a total of 2,141 new coronavirus cases were registered, 380 people recovered, and 30 people died.

Therefore, on August 30, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,141 vs 380).

As at the morning of August 31, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 61,544, up 2.9% over August 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,510), the city of Kyiv (13,370), and Chernivtsi region (10,303).

