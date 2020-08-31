subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 2.2% To 2,141 On August 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 30
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Fall, Up 2.2% To 2,141 On August 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 30

Даша Зубкова
On August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 31, there were 121,215 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,557 lethal cases; besides, 57,114 people had recovered.

On August 30, a total of 2,141 new coronavirus cases were registered, 380 people recovered, and 30 people died.

Therefore, on August 30, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,141 vs 380).

As at the morning of August 31, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 61,544, up 2.9% over August 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,510), the city of Kyiv (13,370), and Chernivtsi region (10,303).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 9,182 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 9,179; Kharkiv region – 9,076 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,516, Odesa region – 7,283, Ternopil region – 6,014, Kyiv region – 5,669, Volyn region – 5,471, Vinnytsia region – 3,993, Zhytomyr region – 3,302, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,481, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,349 cases.

A total of 1,894 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,596 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,573 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,470 cases – in Sumy region, 1,418 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,252 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 814 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 789 cases – in Poltava region, 396 cases – in Kherson region, and 315 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine fell by 2,096 over August 28 to 119,074, and the number of deaths rose by 35 over August 28 to 2,527; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.6%.

On August 28, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,481 over August 27 to 116,978, and the number of deaths rose by 41 over August 27 to 2,492; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.76% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.5%.

Health Ministry Initiating Holding Of Centralized Procurement Of Remdesivir Medication To Cure Covid-19
