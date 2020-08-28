subscribe to newsletter
28 August 2020, Friday
Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv

Public transport in Ivano-Frankivsk will operate under a special regime from August 31 because of the decision to categorize the city as a coronavirus red zone.

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As you know, the state commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations has categorized our city as a red zone from August 31... We plan to operate public transport in a special regime but on the usual routes from August 31," he wrote.

Martsynkiv also wrote that educational institutions would not open at the beginning of the new academic year.

In addition, he believes that the decision to categorize Ivano-Frankivsk as a coronavirus red zone is political. According to him, the city's hospitals are receiving patients from all over the region and coping with this load, with the bed occupancy rate fluctuating between 32 and 34%.

Martsynkiv demanded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the government reconsider their decision and take the current coronavirus infection rate in Ivano-Frankivsk into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has categorized 29 regions, including Ivano-Frankovsk, as coronavirus red zones.

