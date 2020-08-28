List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA

In two weeks, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded by 4 to 45.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, 45 countries remain open and relatively open... Kazakhstan, Sudan, Sierra Leone and Rwanda added," he said.

Kuleba stressed that it is possible enter some countries freely, while others - subject to certain rules.

He noted that the parliaments of other countries are forced to introduce new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today news came about the introduction of certain restrictions by the Finnish parliament, and Spain is preparing to close the borders," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.

