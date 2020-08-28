subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA
28 August 2020, Friday, 17:32 32
World 2020-08-28T17:34:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA

List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, MFA, Dmytro Kuleba, Kazakhstan, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Rwanda

In two weeks, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded by 4 to 45.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, 45 countries remain open and relatively open... Kazakhstan, Sudan, Sierra Leone and Rwanda added," he said.

Kuleba stressed that it is possible enter some countries freely, while others - subject to certain rules.

He noted that the parliaments of other countries are forced to introduce new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today news came about the introduction of certain restrictions by the Finnish parliament, and Spain is preparing to close the borders," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine MFA Dmytro Kuleba Kazakhstan Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Sudan Sierra Leone Rwanda

Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA
News
Police Open Case On Violation Of Rights Of Those Who Arrived To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah In Uman Of Cherkasy Region 17:43
Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv 17:38
Kuleba Sees No Reason To Sever Diplomatic Relations With Belarus 17:35
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA 17:32
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians 17:31
more news
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport 18:56
Ukrenergo procurements in 2018-2019 were twice cheaper than the same procurements made by Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo and Tsentrenergo – a survey 11:51
Foreigners’ Entry To Ukraine Banned From Friday Till September 28 12:41
Cabinet Not To Take Tough Measures In Case Of 2nd Covid-19 Wave 12:38
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus 18:54
more news
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians 17:31
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus 18:54
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport 18:56
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 23.5% To 2,438 On August 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 2% To 48 12:35
Cabinet Not To Take Tough Measures In Case Of 2nd Covid-19 Wave 12:38
more news
Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok