28 August 2020, Friday, 17:31 21
World 2020-08-28T17:32:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians

Даша Зубкова
Tunisia has closed its borders for Ukrainians, as it classified Ukraine as the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

This is indicated in a statement by the press service of the State Border Guard Service in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Tunisia has put Ukraine into the "red" epidemic danger zone," it was said.

Thus, Ukrainians can no longer visit this country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian tourists can travel to 45 countries.

Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv
