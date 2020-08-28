subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Finland Bans Entry For Ukraine’s Berry Pickers Till September 18 Over Poor Epidemiological Situation In Ukraine
28 August 2020, Friday, 12:46 26
Politics 2020-08-28T20:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Finland Bans Entry For Ukraine’s Berry Pickers Till September 18 Over Poor Epidemiological Situation In Ukrain

Finland Bans Entry For Ukraine’s Berry Pickers Till September 18 Over Poor Epidemiological Situation In Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, ban, Finland, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, epidemiological situation, ban on entry, berry pickers

The Council of state of the Republic of Finland has imposed a ban on entry of berry pickers from Ukraine until September 18 because of poor epidemiological situation in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement made by the Yle state TV and radio company (Finland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of non-EU countries, whose pickers are allowed to arrive in Finland, includes Georgia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and South Korea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, the civil aviation agency of Georgia informed that it had extended the ban on international flights from Ukraine inclusive until August 31.

On August 27, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,438 over August 26 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 26 to 2,451; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 28, there were 114,497 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,451 lethal cases; besides, 55,083 people had recovered.

On August 27, a total of 2,438 new coronavirus cases were registered, 866 people recovered, and 48 people died.

Therefore, on August 27, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,438 vs 866).

The share of new cases as at August 27 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 26.

As at the morning of August 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 56,963, up 2.7% over August 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,978), the city of Kyiv (12,719), and Chernivtsi region (9,855).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine ban Finland Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 epidemiological situation ban on entry berry pickers

Finland Presents Full Set Of Licenses For Construc...
Border Service Bans Russian Singer Glukoza From En...
Foreigners’ Entry To Ukraine Banned From Friday Ti...
Kyiv Regional State Administration Calls On Clergy...
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA
News
Police Open Case On Violation Of Rights Of Those Who Arrived To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah In Uman Of Cherkasy Region 17:43
Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv 17:38
Kuleba Sees No Reason To Sever Diplomatic Relations With Belarus 17:35
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 45 In 2 Weeks - MFA 17:32
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians 17:31
more news
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport 18:56
Ukrenergo procurements in 2018-2019 were twice cheaper than the same procurements made by Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo and Tsentrenergo – a survey 11:51
Foreigners’ Entry To Ukraine Banned From Friday Till September 28 12:41
Cabinet Not To Take Tough Measures In Case Of 2nd Covid-19 Wave 12:38
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus 18:54
more news
Tunisia Closes Borders For Ukrainians 17:31
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus 18:54
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport 18:56
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 23.5% To 2,438 On August 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 2% To 48 12:35
Cabinet Not To Take Tough Measures In Case Of 2nd Covid-19 Wave 12:38
more news
Ivano-Frankivsk Public Transport Will Operate Under Special Regime From August 31 – Mayor Martsynkiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok