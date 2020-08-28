subscribe to newsletter
  • State Tax Service Official Iliyashenko Suspected Of Giving Bribe To Sytnik And Kholodnytskyi Pays Bail Of UAH 42 Million, Released From Remand Prison
28 August 2020, Friday, 12:44 11
2020-08-28
Даша Зубкова
First deputy head of a State Tax Service department in the city of Kyiv, Mykola Iliyashenko, who is suspected of giving a bribe worth USD 5 million to Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, and Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, has paid the bail of UAH 42 million and been released from remand prison.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the High Anti-Corruption Court, Olesia Chemeris.

The bail was paid on August 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has extended the arrest of Iliyashenko, however, lowered the bail from UAH 84 million to UAH 42 million.

News
