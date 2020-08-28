subscribe to newsletter
  • Foreigners’ Entry To Ukraine Banned From Friday Till September 28
28 August 2020, Friday, 12:41 86
Foreigners’ Entry To Ukraine Banned From Friday Till September 28

Даша Зубкова
Starting 12 a.m., August 28 to 12 a.m., September 28, 2020, Ukraine bans entry of foreigners and stateless persons, having set exceptions for a number of foreign citizens.

With its decision of August 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine sped up the introduction of such a ban by a day and expanded the exception list of foreigners, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the ban does not cover the foreigners being spouses, parents or children; holding permits for employment in Ukraine; and being representatives of Ukrainian enterprises.

The ban does not cover the foreigners transiting Ukraine; studying at Ukrainian education establishments; undergoing military service in Ukraine; acknowledged as refugees or persons that require protection; being employees of diplomatic institutions; representatives of official international missions and delegations; members of their families; drivers and crewmembers of trucks; and representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

News
