Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 23.5% To 2,438 On August 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 2% To 48

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 23.5% To 2,438 On August 27, Number Of New Lethal Case

On August 27, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,438 over August 26 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 26 to 2,451; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 28, there were 114,497 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,451 lethal cases; besides, 55,083 people had recovered.

On August 27, a total of 2,438 new coronavirus cases were registered, 866 people recovered, and 48 people died.

Therefore, on August 27, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,438 vs 866).

The share of new cases as at August 27 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 26.

As at the morning of August 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 56,963, up 2.7% over August 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,978), the city of Kyiv (12,719), and Chernivtsi region (9,855).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,921 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 8,661; Kharkiv region – 8,444 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,302, Odesa region – 6,751, Ternopil region – 5,478, Kyiv region – 5,397, Ternopil region – 5,320, Vinnytsia region – 3,800, Zhytomyr region – 3,063, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,194, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,162 cases.

A total of 1,676 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,487 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,390 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,361 cases – in Sumy region, 1,318 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,077 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 790 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 705 cases – in Poltava region, 374 cases – in Kherson region, and 274 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,974 over August 25 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 49 over August 25 to 2,403; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.2% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 36.1%.

On August 25, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,670 over August 24 to 110,085, and the number of deaths rose by 36 over August 24 to 2,354; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.72% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 44%.

