27 August 2020, Thursday, 18:56 38
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport

Border guards denied some Israeli citizens entry to Ukraine at the Boryspil airport on Wednesday.

The State Border Guard Service’s spokesperson Andrii Demchenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Some citizens of Israel were denied entry and some were allowed to enter," he said.

Demchenko denied reports that more than 100 Israeli citizens were detained.

"The detention report does not correspond to reality. Border guards are guided solely by the provisions of the legislation regulating the crossing of Ukraine’s state border," he said.

He stressed that foreigners must clearly state the purpose of their visit to Ukraine in addition presenting documents granting them the right to cross the Ukrainian border, and foreigners may be denied entry to Ukraine if they cannot explain the purpose of their visit to the country.

According to him, this applies to all foreigners, including Israeli citizens.

According to Israeli media reports, 116 Israeli citizens were detained at the Boryspil airport on August 26 and 12 of them were denied entry to the country because they could not properly explain the purpose of their visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Israel has asked Ukraine to ban Hasidic pilgrimages to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

ok