subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
27 August 2020, Thursday, 18:54 18
Politics 2020-08-27T18:55:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus

7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus

Даша Зубкова
border, State Border Guard Service, checkpoint, Belarus, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The State Border Guard Service states that there are seven checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are seven checkpoints on the border (between Ukraine and Belarus)," he said.

According to him, at the same time, several checkpoints on this border have been closed since the moment of quarantine restrictions.

He also said that Belarusians enter Ukraine every day through open checkpoints, as well as through checkpoints of neighboring states, just like Ukrainians enter Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians will need a passport to travel to Belarus from September 1.

11 members of the Verkhovna Rada offered the Parliament to recognize the election of the President of Belarus illegitimate.

At the moment, people are holding protests against the results of the presidential election in Belarus.

The protesters are calling on Alexander Lukashenko to resign as President and call a new election.

Больше новостей о: border State Border Guard Service checkpoint Belarus Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 220 To 12,468 On August 26, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 178 – Klitschko
Zelenskyy Appoints Pig Breeding Complex Deputy Director Nazarenko Kirovohrad Governor
News
Border Guards Deny Some Israeli Citizens Entry To Ukraine At Boryspil Airport 18:56
7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus 18:54
Zelenskyy Appoints Pig Breeding Complex Deputy Director Nazarenko Kirovohrad Governor 18:51
Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova 18:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 220 To 12,468 On August 26, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 178 – Klitschko 18:47
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine From August 29 To September 28 17:41
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until November 17:38
Ukrenergo procurements in 2018-2019 were twice cheaper than the same procurements made by Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo and Tsentrenergo – a survey 11:51
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko 13:39
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission 13:32
more news
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission 13:32
Total State Debt Up 0.4% To USD 85.05 Billion In July 13:07
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 18.2% To 1,974 On August 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 36.1% To 49 13:10
Law Enforcers Withdraw Electronic Ankle Tracking Device From Kuzmenko Suspected Of Sheremet’s Murder 13:13
Zelenskyy Discusses Financial And Militants Support To Ukraine With U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Biegun 13:15
more news
Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok