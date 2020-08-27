7 Checkpoints Operating On Border With Belarus

The State Border Guard Service states that there are seven checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are seven checkpoints on the border (between Ukraine and Belarus)," he said.

According to him, at the same time, several checkpoints on this border have been closed since the moment of quarantine restrictions.

He also said that Belarusians enter Ukraine every day through open checkpoints, as well as through checkpoints of neighboring states, just like Ukrainians enter Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians will need a passport to travel to Belarus from September 1.

11 members of the Verkhovna Rada offered the Parliament to recognize the election of the President of Belarus illegitimate.

At the moment, people are holding protests against the results of the presidential election in Belarus.

The protesters are calling on Alexander Lukashenko to resign as President and call a new election.

