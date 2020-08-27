Zelenskyy Appoints Pig Breeding Complex Deputy Director Nazarenko Kirovohrad Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Nazarenko, deputy director of a pig breeding complex, as the chairman of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy said this during a trip to Kirovohrad region at the presentation of the regional development strategy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy, introducing the new governor, noted that the story with his predecessor ended "to put it mildly, not very well," law enforcement officers are investigating his illegal activities.

Zelenskyy stressed that there are no untouchables for justice and wished the new governor to remember this every day.

The President also noted that the main thing for unlocking the potential of Kirovograd region is attracting investments, and the new head of the region has experience in this.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Nazarenko as Kirovohrad governor.

At a government meeting, Nazarenko announced that he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the Kyiv National University, worked in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, was a consul at the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea, then worked in the investment field, for the last 10 years he has been working in Kirovohrad region, is engaged in attracting investments, worked as a deputy director of a sugar factory, currently works as a deputy director of a large pig-breeding complex.

In his declaration as a candidate for the post of governor, it is reported that in 2019 he received UAH 129,100 of salary at the main place of work - the Sugar Plant II named after Petrovskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of agrarian entrepreneur Valerii Mischenko as the governor of Kirovohrad, but later reversed its decision.

On June 26, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the chairman of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration Andrii Balon of suspicion of extortion of UAH 1.8 million and asked the court to arrest him with a bail of UAH 12 million.

On June 27, Zelenskyy dismissed Balon as the chairman of the Kirovohrad Regional Administration.

