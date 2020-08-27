Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 220 To 12,468 On August 26, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 178 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 220 To 12,468 On August 26, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 178

On August 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 220 over August 25 to 12,468, and the number of deaths rose by four to 178.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 26, the number of infected women aged 18-84 made 109; besides, there were five girls aged 1-14; 101 men aged 18-87; and five boys aged 6-15.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included 10 medical workers.

Record 63 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 68 people recovered on August 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,975 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 35, Desnianskyi district – 30, and Podilskyi district – 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 95 over August 24 to 12,248, and the number of deaths rose by two to 174.

On August 26, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,974 over August 25 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 49 over August 25 to 2,403; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.2% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 36.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 27, there were 112,059 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,403 lethal cases; besides, 54,217 people had recovered.

On August 26, a total of 1,974 new coronavirus cases were registered, 763 people recovered, and 49 people died.

Therefore, on August 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,974 vs 763).

The share of new cases as at August 26 made 1.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 25.

As at the morning of August 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 55,439, up 2.1% over August 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,763), the city of Kyiv (12,468), and Chernivtsi region (9,700).

