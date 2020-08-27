subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
  • Number Of PCR-Tests Up 31.2% To 20,730, Number Of ELISA Up 18% To 20,564 On August 26 – Health Ministry
27 August 2020, Thursday, 13:18 12
Events 2020-08-27T22:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 31.2% To 20,730, Number Of ELISA Up 18% To 20,564 On August 26 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, PCR test, ELISA, ELISA test, PCR

On August 26, a total of 20,730 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 31.2% over August 25; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 18% over August 25 to 20,564.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,472,736 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of August 27, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 2,521 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 171,811.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, a total of 15,800 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 45.6% over August 24; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 6.8 times over August 24 to 17,422.

On August 26, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,974 over August 25 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 49 over August 25 to 2,403; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.2% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 36.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 27, there were 112,059 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,403 lethal cases; besides, 54,217 people had recovered.

On August 26, a total of 1,974 new coronavirus cases were registered, 763 people recovered, and 49 people died.

Therefore, on August 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,974 vs 763).

The share of new cases as at August 26 made 1.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 25.

As at the morning of August 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 55,439, up 2.1% over August 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,763), the city of Kyiv (12,468), and Chernivtsi region (9,700).

Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova
