  • Zelenskyy Discusses Financial And Militants Support To Ukraine With U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Biegun
27 August 2020, Thursday, 13:15 17
Politics 2020-08-27T13:17:29+03:00
Даша Зубкова
USA, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, Biegun

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed financial and military support to Ukraine with United States Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the U.S. deputy secretary of state, the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine and Ukraine is supported by the both parties of the United States.

Zelenskyy informed Biegun about the state of the negotiations on termination of the war in Donbas and approaching to the piece both in the Minsk and Normandy formats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier, Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo welcomed the observance of the ceasefire regime in Donbas.

Poroshenko Asks NACB To Open Case Against Venediktova
