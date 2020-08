Law Enforcers Withdraw Electronic Ankle Tracking Device From Kuzmenko Suspected Of Sheremet’s Murder

Law enforcers have withdrawn the electronic ankle tracking device from Yuliya Kuzmenko, who is suspected of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet.

Her lawyer, Taras Bespalyi, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the court prolonged her house arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the court started a preparatory meeting in the cases upon the assassination of Sheremet.

Therefore, Kuzmenko’s arrest will last until October 23.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources