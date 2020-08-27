Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 18.2% To 1,974 On August 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 36.1% To 49

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 18.2% To 1,974 On August 26, Number Of New Lethal Case

On August 26, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,974 over August 25 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 49 over August 25 to 2,403; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.2% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 36.1%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 27, there were 112,059 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,403 lethal cases; besides, 54,217 people had recovered.

On August 26, a total of 1,974 new coronavirus cases were registered, 763 people recovered, and 49 people died.

Therefore, on August 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,974 vs 763).

The share of new cases as at August 26 made 1.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 25.

As at the morning of August 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 55,439, up 2.1% over August 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,763), the city of Kyiv (12,468), and Chernivtsi region (9,700).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,818 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 8,485; Kharkiv region – 8,202 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,225, Odesa region – 6,537, Kyiv region – 5,305, Volyn region – 5,268, Ternopil region – 5,245, Vinnytsia region – 3,736, Zhytomyr region – 2,998, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,102, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,095 cases.

A total of 1,618 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,454 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,318 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,302 cases – in Sumy region, 1,278 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,040 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 780 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 695 cases – in Poltava region, 363 cases – in Kherson region, and 264 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,670 over August 24 to 110,085, and the number of deaths rose by 36 over August 24 to 2,354; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.72% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 44%.

On August 23, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,799 over August 22 to 106,757, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over August 22 to 2,293; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 18.5%.

