27 August 2020, Thursday, 13:07 13
Total State Debt Up 0.4% To USD 85.05 Billion In July

Даша Зубкова
The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in July rose by 0.4% or USD 0.03 billion month over month to USD 85.05 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured debt as at late July made UAH 2,355.07 billion or USD 85.05 billion over the April’s UAH 2,269.19 billion or USD 85.01 billion.

The total size of the direct state debt as at July 31 made UAH 2,072.52 billion or USD 74.84 billion over UAH 2,002.57 billion or USD 75.02 billion a month earlier.

At the same time, the direct external debt rose from USD 41.96 billion to USD 43.12 billion.

The direct domestic debt decreased from UAH 882.62 billion to UAH 878.60 billion (decreased from USD 33.07 billion to USD 31.73 billion).

The state-secured debt as at July 31 made UAH 282.52 billion or USD 10.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.

