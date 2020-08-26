Cabinet Appoints Zhmak Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Volodymyr Zhmak as the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May 2019, Zhmak was appointed an independent member of the supervisory board of the Boryspil International Airport; in 2015-2016, he served as First Deputy Chairman of the Odesa Regional Administration; in addition, Zhmak served as the Executive Director of the Russian-British oil and gas holding TNK-BP, and after its takeover by Rosneft, he headed Rosneft-Ukraine; as an advisor to the president of Kyivstar, he was responsible for the development of new business areas and compliance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Yuryk as the provisional chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company instead of Zeljko Marcek, who had held this position since February.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yevhen Kravtsov as the board chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia increased its net profit 14.7 times or by UAH 2.784 billion to UAH 2.988 billion compared to 2018.

Income from product sales in 2019 increased by 8.3% or UAH 6.95 billion to UAH 90.352 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

