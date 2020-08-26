subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • TCG To Hold Next Meeting On September 2 – Reznikov
26 August 2020, Wednesday, 17:50 5
Politics 2020-08-26T17:51:29+03:00
Ukrainian news
TCG To Hold Next Meeting On September 2 – Reznikov

TCG To Hold Next Meeting On September 2 – Reznikov

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, TCG, Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksii Reznikov, TCG meeting

The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) will take place on September 2.

Vice Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov announced this to journalists on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If I am not mistaken, working groups [will meet] next Tuesday and, accordingly, the TCG itself on Wednesday... Beginning of September," he said.

According to Reznikov, the agendas of the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroups are the first to be drafted.

The issues of 20 new demining sites, new disengagement areas, mutual exchange of detainees, and access for the Red Cross will be discussed at meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroups.

The Vice Prime Minister also stressed that inclusion of the issue of places of detention of prisoners on the agenda was raised at the last meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group and that Ukraine’s representatives intend to demand that this issue at least be included on the agenda of the humanitarian subgroup.

“For example, we raised the issue of inclusion of the place where prisoners were held, which is called ‘the Isolation,’ as a separate item on the agenda the last time. It was a factory, but is now like a prison where people are bullied and tortured. We have raised this issue and we are waiting for a response from Ambassador Frisch (the coordinator of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Ambassador Toni Frisch). We demand that the issue of ‘the Isolation’ should at least be included on the agenda of the humanitarian group," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Reznikov as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s political subgroup on September 18, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG Trilateral Contact Group Oleksii Reznikov TCG meeting

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission
News
TCG To Hold Next Meeting On September 2 – Reznikov 17:50
Cabinet Increases Public-Sector Salaries From September 17:48
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine From August 29 To September 28 17:41
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until November 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko 13:39
more news
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation 18:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
more news
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission 13:32
Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko 13:30
National Police Detain Suspect In Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:34
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36 13:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko 13:39
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok