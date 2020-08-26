TCG To Hold Next Meeting On September 2 – Reznikov

The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) will take place on September 2.

Vice Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov announced this to journalists on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If I am not mistaken, working groups [will meet] next Tuesday and, accordingly, the TCG itself on Wednesday... Beginning of September," he said.

According to Reznikov, the agendas of the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroups are the first to be drafted.

The issues of 20 new demining sites, new disengagement areas, mutual exchange of detainees, and access for the Red Cross will be discussed at meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroups.

The Vice Prime Minister also stressed that inclusion of the issue of places of detention of prisoners on the agenda was raised at the last meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group and that Ukraine’s representatives intend to demand that this issue at least be included on the agenda of the humanitarian subgroup.

“For example, we raised the issue of inclusion of the place where prisoners were held, which is called ‘the Isolation,’ as a separate item on the agenda the last time. It was a factory, but is now like a prison where people are bullied and tortured. We have raised this issue and we are waiting for a response from Ambassador Frisch (the coordinator of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Ambassador Toni Frisch). We demand that the issue of ‘the Isolation’ should at least be included on the agenda of the humanitarian group," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Reznikov as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s political subgroup on September 18, 2019.

