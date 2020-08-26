Cabinet Increases Public-Sector Salaries From September

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the salaries of public-sector employees from September 2020.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, August 26, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, the official salaries in the public sector are UAH 2,225 for employees in the first pay grade, UAH 2,425 for employees in the second pay grade, UAH 2,626 for those in the third pay grade, UAH 2,826 for those in the fourth pay grade, and UAH 3,026 for those in the fifth pay grade.

This salary increase is due to the increase of the minimum wage to UAH 5,000 from September 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has increased the minimum monthly wage from UAH 4,723 to UAH 5,000 from September 1.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources