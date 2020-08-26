subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine From August 29 To September 28
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine From August 29 To September 28

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned foreigners (except certain categories of foreigners) from entering Ukraine from 12 a.m. on August 29 to 12 a.m. on September 28.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to prevent the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease on the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior Affairs proposes amending the Cabinet of Ministers resolution... It provides for temporarily banning foreigners and stateless persons, excluding certain categories of persons, from entering the territory of Ukraine during the quarantine," said Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov.

This decision does not apply to foreigners traveling through Ukraine on transit, foreigners studying at Ukrainian educational institutions, foreigners serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, foreigners permanently residing in Ukraine, foreigners recognized as refugees, employees of foreign diplomatic institutions, representatives of official international missions, members of their families, foreign drivers and crewmembers of trucks, buses, airplanes, and maritime vessels, military instructors from NATO member states, foreign cultural figures, foreigners invited to official sports competitions, foreigners transporting stem cells for transplantation, and are foreigners undergoing treatment at health facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian government recently prepared a regulation on banning citizens of countries in the coronavirus "red" zone from entering Ukraine for a period of 30 days.

The Office of the President has announced that 114,000 violations involving the use of the Dii Vdoma application to monitor citizens in self-isolation have been uncovered.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36
