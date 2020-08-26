subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until November

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until October 31.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To extend quarantine on the territory of Ukraine until October 31," commented the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

At the same time, the division of administrative units of Ukraine into "green", "yellow", "orange" and "red" zones of epidemic danger remains in effect.

At the same time, restrictions for the "green" zone will be strengthened.

In particular, Stepanov announced a ban on discos, nightclubs, and a ban on catering establishments for leisure activities.

"In addition, we have worked with the Ministry of Culture to also ban concerts, except for those held by cultural institutions, for which concert activity has been the main activity over the past year," the minister said.

Also, local authorities have been granted access to the Dii Vdoma application data for monitoring the self-isolation in order to conduct ongoing monitoring of persons observing self-isolation and persons who violated quarantine rules.

The emergency regime for the civil protection system throughout Ukraine was extended until October 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

The quarantine was introduced on March 12.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36
