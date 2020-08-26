Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174

On August 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 95 over August 24 to 12,248, and the number of deaths rose by two to 174.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 25, the number of infected women aged 22-85 made 47; besides, there were three girls aged 5-17; 42 men aged 19-82; and three boys aged 6-17.

A total of 26 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 56 people recovered on August 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,907 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 23, Desnianskyi district – 13, and Obolonskyi district – 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 130 over August 23 to 12,153, and the number of deaths rose by two to 172.

On August 25, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,670 over August 24 to 110,085, and the number of deaths rose by 36 over August 24 to 2,354; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.72% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 44%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 26, there were 110,085 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,354 lethal cases; besides, 53,454 people had recovered.

On August 25, a total of 1,670 new coronavirus cases were registered, 584 people recovered, and 36 people died.

Therefore, on August 25, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,670 vs 584).

The share of new cases as at August 25 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 24.

As at the morning of August 26, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 54,277, up 2% over August 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,560), the city of Kyiv (12,248), and Chernivtsi region (9,541).

