Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 4

On August 25, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,670 over August 24 to 110,085, and the number of deaths rose by 36 over August 24 to 2,354; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.72% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 44%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 26, there were 110,085 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,354 lethal cases; besides, 53,454 people had recovered.

On August 25, a total of 1,670 new coronavirus cases were registered, 584 people recovered, and 36 people died.

Therefore, on August 25, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,670 vs 584).

The share of new cases as at August 25 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 24.

As at the morning of August 26, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 54,277, up 2% over August 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,560), the city of Kyiv (12,248), and Chernivtsi region (9,541).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,737 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 8,321; Kharkiv region – 7,984 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,143, Odesa region – 6,352, Volyn region – 5,221, Kyiv region – 5,211, Ternopil region – 5,104, Vinnytsia region – 3,677, Zhytomyr region – 2,959, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,062, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,055 cases.

A total of 1,570 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,439 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,305 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,269 cases – in Sumy region, 1,256 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,023 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 771 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 684 cases – in Poltava region, 346 cases – in Kherson region, and 247 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,658 over August 23 to 108,415, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 23 to 2,318; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 13.6%.

On August 23, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,799 over August 22 to 106,757, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over August 22 to 2,293; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 18.5%.

