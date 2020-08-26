subscribe to newsletter
26 August 2020, Wednesday, 13:34
National Police Detain Suspect In Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car

Даша Зубкова
national police, journalist, arson, detention, car, Schemes, Schemes: Corruption In Detail, Mykhailo Tkach, car arson

The National Police have detained a suspect in the arson of the car of the editorial office of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Zorian Shkiriak announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shkiriak said that the police detained the suspect in the arson of the journalists' car and quoted the words of the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov.

"This morning, the National Police of Ukraine detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code a resident of Luhansk region, who is reasonably suspected of setting on fire the auto of journalists of the editorial office of the Schemes: Corruption in Details program. Details later," the minister said.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Heraschenko added that the police have identified 2 more suspects.

“Two more suspects of complicity in this crime have been identified and will be put on the wanted list. All three will be charged under Article 194 of the Criminal Code. All three, according to the investigation, are the perpetrators of this audacious crime. The police and prosecutors continue search for those who ordered this insolent crime," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the journalist of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program Mykhailo Tkach states that the editorial office's car was set on fire on the night of August 17.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that law enforcement agencies will quickly identify and prosecute those responsible for setting the car of the editorial office of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program on fire.

