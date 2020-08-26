subscribe to newsletter
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission

In the first quarter of 2020, the price of electricity in Ukraine was higher than in Europe.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the report of the European Commission.

According to it, in the first quarter, the price of electricity in Ukraine (EUR 46.9 per MWh) was by 12.6% higher than in Romania (EUR 41 per MWh), by 13.4% higher than in Poland (EUR 40.6 per MWh) and by 12.8% higher than in Hungary (EUR 40.9 per MWh).

Also, the price of electricity in Ukraine was 3.1 times higher than in Norway (EUR 15.1 per MWh), 2.8 times higher than in Sweden (EUR 16.7 per MWh), and also by 37.3% higher than in France (EUR 29.4 per MWh), by 43.5% higher than in Germany (EUR 26.5 per MWh) and by 32.8% higher than in Austria.

At the same time, in the zone of ​​the Burshtyn TPP energy island the cost of electricity was by 12.8% higher than in the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine and amounted to EUR 52.9 per MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of August 17, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 19.1% or UAH 269.56 per MWh to UAH 1,140.22 per MWh over August 10.

