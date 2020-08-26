subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko
26 August 2020, Wednesday, 13:30 11
Economy 2020-08-26T13:31:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko

Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko

Даша Зубкова
finance minister, Finance Ministry, wage, minimum wage, inflation, Serhii Marchenko

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko notes that the increase of the minimum wage will not affect inflation.

He announced this on the air of the ZIK TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will not affect inflation, because there was deflation in the last month," the minister said.

He added that given the stable exchange rate of the hryvnia, raising the minimum wage would improve the purchasing power of the most vulnerable categories of citizens.

Among the positive factors of the increase of the minimum wage, Marchenko called the de-shadowing of the wage fund, the balance between the minimum wage and consumer demand, and "warming up the economy."

He also hopes for positive economic performance by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September 1, the Verkhovna Rada has increased the minimum wage from UAH 4,723 a month to UAH 5,000.

Больше новостей о: finance minister Finance Ministry wage minimum wage inflation Serhii Marchenko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission
News
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until November 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko 13:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36 13:36
National Police Detain Suspect In Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:34
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission 13:32
more news
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation 18:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
more news
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe In Q1 - European Commission 13:32
Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko 13:30
National Police Detain Suspect In Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car 13:34
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36 13:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 95 To 12,248 On August 25, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 174 – Klitschko 13:39
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Up 0.72% To 1,670 On August 25, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44% To 36
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok