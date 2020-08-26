Increase Of Minimum Wage Will Not Affect Inflation - Marchenko

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko notes that the increase of the minimum wage will not affect inflation.

He announced this on the air of the ZIK TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will not affect inflation, because there was deflation in the last month," the minister said.

He added that given the stable exchange rate of the hryvnia, raising the minimum wage would improve the purchasing power of the most vulnerable categories of citizens.

Among the positive factors of the increase of the minimum wage, Marchenko called the de-shadowing of the wage fund, the balance between the minimum wage and consumer demand, and "warming up the economy."

He also hopes for positive economic performance by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September 1, the Verkhovna Rada has increased the minimum wage from UAH 4,723 a month to UAH 5,000.

