Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 91 To 5,115 On August 24

On August 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 91 over August 23 to 5,115.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of five people were hospitalized, the rest 86 the people are staying in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, 834 patients are staying at hospitals and 4,281 – in self-isolation.

A total of 3,384 people including 288 children have recovered.

During the reporting day, 63 people were discharged, including one child.

On August 24, no deaths were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 73 over August 22 to 5,024.

On August 24, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,658 over August 23 to 108,415, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 23 to 2,318; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 13.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 25, there were 108,415 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,318 lethal cases; besides, 52,870 people had recovered.

On August 24, a total of 1,658 new coronavirus cases were registered, 346 people recovered, and 25 people died.

Therefore, on August 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,658 vs 346).

The share of new cases as at August 24 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 23.

As at the morning of August 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 53,227, up 2.5% over August 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,389), the city of Kyiv (12,153), and Chernivtsi region (9,371).

