Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed former Prosecutor General Sviatoslav Piskun from the post of her advisor after he wrote a letter of resignation.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I made the decision that I was no longer in this team and wrote a report (about the dismissal)," he said.

Piskun explained that his advice was not listened to, and he could have a conflict of interest due to the fact that he handles the affairs of prosecutors who were reinstated as a lawyer.

“They don’t hear me. Therefore, I made such a decision. I was not forced or obliged to it, I thought and made this decision on my own,” Piskun said.

He also added that he wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will half a month ago and was supported by the Union of Lawyers.

He stressed that he was also prompted to the decision to resign by the fact that the Union of Lawyers helps to challenge the inappropriate pensions of prosecutors in courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, Venediktova appointed ex-Prosecutor General Piskun as her adviser.

