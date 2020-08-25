subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun
25 August 2020, Tuesday, 18:37 8
Politics 2020-08-26T07:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun

Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun

Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor General, resignation, Iryna Venediktova, Sviatoslav Piskun

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova dismissed former Prosecutor General Sviatoslav Piskun from the post of her advisor after he wrote a letter of resignation.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I made the decision that I was no longer in this team and wrote a report (about the dismissal)," he said.

Piskun explained that his advice was not listened to, and he could have a conflict of interest due to the fact that he handles the affairs of prosecutors who were reinstated as a lawyer.

“They don’t hear me. Therefore, I made such a decision. I was not forced or obliged to it, I thought and made this decision on my own,” Piskun said.

He also added that he wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will half a month ago and was supported by the Union of Lawyers.

He stressed that he was also prompted to the decision to resign by the fact that the Union of Lawyers helps to challenge the inappropriate pensions of prosecutors in courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, Venediktova appointed ex-Prosecutor General Piskun as her adviser.

Больше новостей о: Prosecutor General resignation Iryna Venediktova Sviatoslav Piskun

Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 91 To 5,115 On August 24 18:39
Venediktova Dismisses Her Adviser Ex-Prosecutor General Piskun 18:37
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July 18:35
Chernivtsi Allows Work Of Markets, Shops, Catering Establishments, Kindergartens And Schools Being In "Red” Zone Of Epidemic Danger 18:34
Cabinet For Extending Quarantine Until November Due To Worsening Epidemiological Situation 18:31
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Police Dismiss Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 12:48
Rada Raises Minimum Wage From UAH 4,723 To UAH 5,000 From September 12:54
Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov 12:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 130 To 12,153 On August 24, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 172 – Klitschko 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25 12:51
more news
Industrial Output Down 4.2% In July
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok